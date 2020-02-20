DELMAR - Philip Ray Haddock died at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, after battling prostate cancer for almost three years. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Charles Medford Haddock and Ruth Nancy Horseman Haddock.

He graduated from Wicomico High School with the Class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and then worked in the Parts Department at Cavanagh Motors and then to Salisbury Lincoln Mercury. Later, he worked as a machinist at Con Diesel, Crown Cork & Seal, and retired from MaTech/LWRC. He was a member of the NRA, Salisbury Gun Club, Bridgeville Gun Club and the Delaware State Sportsman's Association.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jo-Ellen M. Haddock; siblings, Anna Propper of Salisbury, William Haddock of Bel Air, Md., and Beverly Lowman of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Haddock.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.



