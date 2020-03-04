Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip William Stephenson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALISBURY - Philip William Stephenson passed away on Feb. 27, 2020 at Acts Bayleigh Chase in Easton. Born on Oct. 6, 1935 in Duluth, Minn., he was the son of the late Philip R. and Isabel Stephenson. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Sue and grandson, Luke Benton.

Phil graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953 and Salisbury State College in 1976. He served in the Army National Guard and retired from Procter and Gamble in 1991 where he worked as a soap salesman. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland and served as treasurer for over 30 years. Phil was a member of the Centennial Masonic Lodge #221, Boumi Shriners Baltimore, Eastern Shore Shrine Club, and Royal Order of Jesters. Formerly, he was a State V.P. for the Maryland Jaycees, Past President of the Easton Jaycees, member of the Salisbury District's United Methodist Committee on Ministries, Past President of the Salisbury Ski Club and Past President of Delmarva Grocery Manufacturers Representatives. He enjoyed driving the Eastern Shore Shrine Club van to in Philadelphia, Pa. Upon retirement, he bought his beloved boat, "Early Package," and loved sharing his passion for fishing with friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter, Pam Chapman (Doug) of Belgrade, Mont.; and his grandson, Stephen Benton (Katie) of Helena, Mont.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 312 East Main Street in Fruitland, with visitation one hour before the service. Rev. Karen Sadvari officiated. Entombment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's United Methodist Church or to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.





