PRINCESS ANNE - Phillip James Purcell died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James Howard Purcell and Helen Mae O'Neil Purcell.
He was a member of SonRise Church in Princess Anne.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Adkins Purcell of Princess Anne; children, Jennifer S. Ward of Princess Anne and Carin D. Purcell of Princess Anne; and two grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria J. Harrison.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Thomas will officiate.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019