Phillip Royce Fairall, Jr., 96, passed away in his sleep at his home early Sunday morning April 26, 2020.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in East New Market as well as a member of American Legion Post 91, VFW Post 7460, and the Cambridge Sail and Power Squadron where he served as captain twice.

He was one of the initial developers of Thendara 4-H Center in Hurlock. Phillip worked at Wire Cloth in Cambridge after being honorably discharged from the Navy.

He loved to take his family out on their cabin cruiser "Peanut". He would spend weekends on the boat fishing and being with friends.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Lee Bradshaw; cousin, Patricia Noorwood; two grandchildren, Noel Darling and Marc Willey; numerous greatgrandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Frances Stevens Fairall; and a daughter, Michele Ann Fairall Willey.

There will be no viewing or funeral service at this time. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 95, East New Market MD 21631.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.







