1/
Phillip Wesley Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip W. Powell, 55
PARSONSBURG - Phillip Wesley Powell died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William Thomas Powell and Patricia Watson Powell.
He was a lifelong cabinet maker and also worked at Ocean Downs Casino.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Jill Quinlan Powell; three children, John Powell, Emily Powell and Katie Powell; three stepsons, Rickie Anderson, Billy Stewart and James Stewart; a grandchild; three brothers, Joseph Powell, Daniel Powell and Steven Powell, all of Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Powell; and a sister, Sharon Powell.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Phil even though the years have separated you from alot of people as life often does. I have many great childhood years and memories. Fly high brother till we meet again
Robin Ruark
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved