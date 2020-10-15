Phillip W. Powell, 55

PARSONSBURG - Phillip Wesley Powell died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late William Thomas Powell and Patricia Watson Powell.

He was a lifelong cabinet maker and also worked at Ocean Downs Casino.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Jill Quinlan Powell; three children, John Powell, Emily Powell and Katie Powell; three stepsons, Rickie Anderson, Billy Stewart and James Stewart; a grandchild; three brothers, Joseph Powell, Daniel Powell and Steven Powell, all of Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Powell; and a sister, Sharon Powell.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







