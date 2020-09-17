1/
Phyllis A. Griffin
Phyllis A. Griffin, 79
PARSONSBURG - Phyllis Ann Griffin died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Golden Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Born in Girdletree, she was the daughter of the late James Handy Hall and Mildred Adkins Hall Griffin.
A graduate of Wicomico High School, she later graduated from the Cambridge Nursing School in 1959. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 30 years, working for Peninsula General Hospital and then in private-duty nursing. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple.
She is survived by two sons, Donald Ashley Griffin of Bowie, Md., and Nathan Howard Griffin of Seaford; a grandson; a brother, Gary Griffin of Delmar; and a sister, Susan Peek of Parsonsburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald George Griffin; and a brother, Ronnie Hall.
A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Salisbury Baptist Temple
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Salisbury Baptist Temple
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
September 14, 2020
God had Phyllis Griffin cross my life when she moved to Eastgate Village. .One of the first things she asked me was,did I know Jesus as my savior. She always appreciated what people did for her and was independent. She was a good friend to me and we shared some quality times together .
I wanted to be there today but I did not have any transportation. Have been praying for her and her family .. Love you and God bless you.
Mary B Collins
Friend
September 12, 2020
Donnie and Nathan we are so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She was a great nurse to us at VCA. In our family's thoughts and prayers.
Greg and Ruth Mariner
Friend
September 12, 2020
Went to school with her two sons. She was a nurse at VCA. Her husband was my supervisor at Pepsi. Was close to the family for years . Rest In Peace Mrs Griffin. Condolences to Donnie and Nathan.
Tom Dewey
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
I went to school with her two sons. She was our school nurse. Her husband was my supervisor at Pepsi. Close to the family for years. Rest In Peace Mrs Griffin . Condolences to Donnie and Nathan. God bless
Tom Dewey
Acquaintance
