Phyllis A. Griffin, 79

PARSONSBURG - Phyllis Ann Griffin died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Golden Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Born in Girdletree, she was the daughter of the late James Handy Hall and Mildred Adkins Hall Griffin.

A graduate of Wicomico High School, she later graduated from the Cambridge Nursing School in 1959. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 30 years, working for Peninsula General Hospital and then in private-duty nursing. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple.

She is survived by two sons, Donald Ashley Griffin of Bowie, Md., and Nathan Howard Griffin of Seaford; a grandson; a brother, Gary Griffin of Delmar; and a sister, Susan Peek of Parsonsburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald George Griffin; and a brother, Ronnie Hall.

A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







