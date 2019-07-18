BIVALVE - Phyllis Ann Parsons died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Leona Parsons.

She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1958. And worked throughout Wicomico and Worcester counties as a CNA and GNA.

She is survived by a daughter, Rene A. Niblett of Bivalve; three sons, Robert Dale Smallwood Sr. of Pocomoke City, David Michael Smallwood of Snow Hill and Edward L. Smallwood of Pocomoke City; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold M. Parsons Jr. of Villa Nova, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Collins; three brothers, Donald M. Parsons, Charles Parsons and Louis Parsons.

A visitation was held Monday, July, 15, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private.



