Phyllis A. Shockley
1940 - 2020
Phyllis Alberta
Shockley, 80
FISHING CREEK - Phyllis A. Shockley, of Fishing Creek, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. Born on May 9, 1940 in Cambridge, Maryland she was one of nine children born to the late Phillip and Mazie Corbin Hughes.
Phyllis attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1958.
On August 1, 1958, she married the love of her life Dorsey J. Shockley, Sr. making their home in Fishing Creek and together raised two beautiful children.
In her early years, she enjoyed ceramic workshops and reading. Phyllis was known for putting others first. She doted on her FAMILY with her 6 grandchildren being a highlight in her life. She enjoyed spoiling them and was there for nearly every game or performance they were in.
Phyllis was a hard worker and for many years, she worked the waters of the Bay, alongside her beloved husband, operating the boat before the days of hydraulic steering, while Dorsey fished crab pots and in the cold winter months she culled oysters. She was a meticulous homemaker and loved to cook and bake. For 25 years, she put that love of cooking and baking to use in the family owned and operated business, Chesapeake Treasures, where she was cherished by many.
She is survived by her children, Dorsey John "Johnny" Shockley, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Woolford and Melissa L. "Missy" Henry and her husband Mike of East New Market; grandchildren, Lauren Weglarz (Brian), Jordan Shockley (Megan), Chelsea Ervin (Wes), Tori Henry, John Henry and Ryan Henry; great grandchildren, Wyatt Shockley and Beck Weglarz; siblings, Sam Hughes(Kitty), Elsie Jones, Evelyn Bloom; numerous nieces and nephews; two special caregivers, Cathie Rippons and Sarah Travers.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dorsey; her parents, Phil & Mazie Hughes; and siblings, Guy Hughes, Minnie Hall, Lottie Willoughby, Beulah Blades and Alfred Hughes.
A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hosier Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery beginning 1 p.m. Pastor Dave Stewart officiated. Interment followed the service.
Pallbearers were Mike Henry, Jordan Shockley, John Henry, Ryan Henry, Brian Weglarz and Wes Ervin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phyllis's name can be sent to Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company, c/o Rosemary Dean, P.O. Box 125, Fishing Creek, MD 21634.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hosier Memorial UM Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
