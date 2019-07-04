DELMAR - Phyllis Baker Parker died at her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Delmar, she was a daughter of the late Walter L. and Maude Green Elliott.

She graduated from the Delmar High School in 1948, entered the nursing program at Peninsula General Hospital and took a position as an RN. She became the first OB/GYN Supervisor at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, when it opened in 1952. She retired from the Wicomico County Health Department in 1988 after 20 years of service.

She was a lifetime member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar and was a member of the New Century Club of Delmar, the Maryland Nurse's Association and the Adah Chapter No. 5 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by a son, Keith Baker; daughter, Leigh Ann See; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; stepchildren, Donna Causey, Ed Dutton and Nancy Hitchens; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands, Lee P. Baker, Don Davis and Albert H. Parker; a son, Philip S. Baker; a brother, William H. Elliott; and sisters, Elizabeth White, Ada Snyder and Bea Zarella.

Services were held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



