SALISBURY - Phyllis Geneva Bratten died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her daughter's home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ulysses "Buddy" Cottman and Roxie Trader Cottman.
She was a member of Mount Enoch Holy Church, where she served as a choir member and missionary. She was employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education as a school teacher.
She is survived by a daughter, Renee Pedro; a son, Ronald L. Bratten Jr.; a sister, Brenda Cottman; three brothers, Edward Cottman, Eugene Cottman and Donald Cottman; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bratten Sr.; a son, Kevin L. Bratten Sr.; and two brothers, Maxwell Cottman and Ronald Cottman.
She will lie in repose on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m at Mount Enoch Holy Church in Salisbury. A Service of Reflection will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home In Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 25, 2019