SALISBURY - Phyllis Geneva Bratten died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her daughter's home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ulysses "Buddy" Cottman and Roxie Trader Cottman.She was a member of Mount Enoch Holy Church, where she served as a choir member and missionary. She was employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education as a school teacher She is survived by a daughter, Renee Pedro; a son, Ronald L. Bratten Jr.; a sister, Brenda Cottman; three brothers, Edward Cottman, Eugene Cottman and Donald Cottman; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bratten Sr.; a son, Kevin L. Bratten Sr.; and two brothers, Maxwell Cottman and Ronald Cottman.She will lie in repose on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m at Mount Enoch Holy Church in Salisbury. A Service of Reflection will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home In Salisbury.