EAST NEW MARKET - Phyllis Murphy passed away suddenly at Bayleigh Chase on May 29, 2020.
Born on February 9, 1938 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late George (Toad) and Mary Virginia Carroll. She grew up in Secretary and graduated in 1956 at North Dorchester High School. She attended Goldey Beacom College and started to work at Albert W. Sisk and Son. Later she worked for the Queen Anne's County Board of Education.
She married Fredrick Murphy on October 26, 1957. After retirement they enjoyed many winters in Florida. She was a member of Kent Island United Methodist Church and attended Sunnyside Alliance Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Dorchester County Hospital. She loved the Lord, her family and many friends.
Phyllis is survived by one son, Glen Murphy and his wife, Jenny, along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Freddy, and her daughter, Melanie. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Melanie Murphy Love Fund at KIUMC / Attn. Love Fund, P.O. Box 308 Chester, MD 21619 or online donation at www.kiumc.org
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Born on February 9, 1938 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late George (Toad) and Mary Virginia Carroll. She grew up in Secretary and graduated in 1956 at North Dorchester High School. She attended Goldey Beacom College and started to work at Albert W. Sisk and Son. Later she worked for the Queen Anne's County Board of Education.
She married Fredrick Murphy on October 26, 1957. After retirement they enjoyed many winters in Florida. She was a member of Kent Island United Methodist Church and attended Sunnyside Alliance Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the Dorchester County Hospital. She loved the Lord, her family and many friends.
Phyllis is survived by one son, Glen Murphy and his wife, Jenny, along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Freddy, and her daughter, Melanie. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Melanie Murphy Love Fund at KIUMC / Attn. Love Fund, P.O. Box 308 Chester, MD 21619 or online donation at www.kiumc.org
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 10, 2020.