Phyllis Richardson died on Tuesday, March 10th in Annapolis, Md. surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Somerset County, Md. in 1938 to Philip and Louise (Taylor) Horner.

Having valiantly overcome polio at age 11, she went on to graduate from Hood College in 1960, and began a long and fruitful teaching career, first in Severna Park, and subsequently at Annapolis Junior High School.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, James Douglas; her three children, Sean (Chizuko) of Richmond, Calif., Genevieve (Charles) of East Greenwich, R.I., and Simeon (Sandra) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; six grandchildren, Anne (Tim), Charles Jr. (Laetitia), Mary (Francesco), Theresa, John, and Kelly; and one great-granddaughter, Rosa. She also leaves behind an extraordinary circle of close friends near and far, who were a constant source of love and laughter over the years, not the least of which included her attentive neighbors on Shiley Street, to whom she and Doug were always profoundly grateful.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Phyllis' memory to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or the Caritas Society at St. John's College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401.





