DELMAR - Phyllis Twilley Beach died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Virginia Mae Twilley.

She graduated in 1954 from Mardela High School and studied at Goldey-Beacom College, before returning to Salisbury. She worked at WBOC, WICO and found her calling when she was offered a job at Delmar Elementary School, from where she retired from the main office and as a teacher's aide after 25 years of service.

She was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar, the Delmar Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the New Century Club, the Red Hat Club and was a social member of the Delmar VFW Post 8276.

She is survived by two sons, Barry Clifford Beach of Oakton, Va., and Brent Craig Beach of Grasonville; three grandchildren; a brother, Charles Twilley of Salisbury; a nephew, Curt Twilley of Salisbury; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clifford M. Beach.

A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar. Friends may call during the hour before the service. Interment will follow the service at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



