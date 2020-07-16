Bishop Pierre L.

Parsons, 75

BRIDGEVILLE - Bishop Pierre Lamont Parsons died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Douglas Parsons, Virginia R. Moore Green and Willie C. Green.

He was serving in ministry at Cathedral of Love Church Ministries in Salisbury.

He is survived by six cousins, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Parsons Jr.

A funeral service was held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.







