TYASKIN - Priscilla L. Walter died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lennox Larmore and Ethel Jones Larmore.

She graduated in 1950 from Wicomico High School. She worked in the Personnel Department of Montgomery Ward headquarters in Baltimore and later as Personnel Manager at Salisbury's Montgomery Ward store. Following that, she worked at Kennerly Seafood, later Nanticoke Seafood, and at the U.S. Postal Service Office in Bivalve. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Tyaskin and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She participated in the West Side Card Club for 40 years.

She is survived by her children, Susan E. Weisheit and Delmas Lee Walter; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony M. Walter; and her sister, Rebecca L. Griffith.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Tyaskin. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



