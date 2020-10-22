Priscilla M. Wheatley, 66

SALISBURY - Priscilla Mobray Wheatley died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late William Mobray and Eva James Mobray.

She graduated in 1972 from James M. Bennett High School and at Accurate Optical as a Contact Lens Specialist for 36 years. She also worked at Golden Corral for several years. She was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge 654 and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her sisters, Colleen Webster, Cindy Causey and Gretchen Nichols; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wheatley; and brother, William Mobray.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury .







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store