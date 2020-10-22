1/
Priscilla Mobray Wheatley
Priscilla M. Wheatley, 66
SALISBURY - Priscilla Mobray Wheatley died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late William Mobray and Eva James Mobray.
She graduated in 1972 from James M. Bennett High School and at Accurate Optical as a Contact Lens Specialist for 36 years. She also worked at Golden Corral for several years. She was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge 654 and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her sisters, Colleen Webster, Cindy Causey and Gretchen Nichols; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wheatley; and brother, William Mobray.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury .



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

October 17, 2020
Always had a smile and on the bright side of life. That will be missed, but now away from this world's trials and troubles
Scotty
Friend
October 16, 2020
She was a good friend.❤
Alice Faye Steele
Friend
October 14, 2020
She was a good friend, we had fun at my wedding. Now she is in heaven with my wife. may she rest in peace.
Ken Phillips
Coworker
October 14, 2020
THE WORLD HAS LOST THE PERPETUAL SMILE. REST IN PEACE DEAR PRISCILLA
WAYNE
Classmate
October 14, 2020
The world will miss Priscilla . I went to elementary and middle and high school with her , we rode the school buses together and graduated together. I have not been in contact with her for years. She was a lovely, sweet person with a heart of gold. May she Rest In Peace ❤
Yvonne Adkins Pavlovsky
Friend
October 14, 2020
Rest in Peace, never saw you without a smile.
Lea Meredith & Bobby Hall
Friend
October 13, 2020
Priscilla had a beautiful smile and a sweet soul. I'm so sorry for your loss. Wishing you all God's comfort and peace.
Pat Long
October 13, 2020
Priscilla always had a smile on her face. Thoughts and prayers to her family. Rest In Peace Priscilla.
Marie
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
Pricilla was a very special lady who always had a smile for everyone. Rest In Peace .
Dana Gaigler
October 12, 2020
Priscilla was a loving, generous person and I was proud to call her family. I think we were in the 5th or 6th grade when we discovered that we were cousins. My love and sympathy to all her family.
Susan (Hancock) Van Duyne
Family
October 12, 2020
Great loss..Priscilla was an awesome person..always happy
We had so many great times together...even though we've been apart love was still there..getting older is not easy....will miss her but she is at peace & rest
Linda Price
Friend
