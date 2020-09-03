1/
Quentin E. Mitchell
Quentin E. Mitchell, 72
SALISBURY - Quentin E. "Poppy" Mitchell died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was a son of the late Preston and June Mitchell After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 and was stationed in Korea. He was employed by Dresser Industries in Salisbury for 35 years.
He is survived by several family members and friends, one of which is Erin Andrews, whom he thought of as a granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Mitchell.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Mitchell Cemetery off of Snow Hill Road. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mitchell Cemetery
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
3 entries
August 27, 2020
So very for your famlies loss. I've known Quentin since we started school and graduated in the Class of1965. He also worked to Dresser with my Dad and my Husband and we kept in touch. I would see him at Daytons sometimes..... he will be missed.

Sarah Dykes Whitelock
Sarah Whitelock
Classmate
August 27, 2020
You will be missed.
Joe
Family
August 26, 2020
To an old friend I thought of you often you will be missed RIP
George lowe
Friend
