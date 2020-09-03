Quentin E. Mitchell, 72

SALISBURY - Quentin E. "Poppy" Mitchell died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was a son of the late Preston and June Mitchell After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 and was stationed in Korea. He was employed by Dresser Industries in Salisbury for 35 years.

He is survived by several family members and friends, one of which is Erin Andrews, whom he thought of as a granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Mitchell.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Mitchell Cemetery off of Snow Hill Road. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







