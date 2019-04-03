Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CRISFIELD - Rachel Faye Corbin passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home.

Born in Salisbury on Feb. 2, 1990 and raised on Tangier Island, Va., she was a daughter of Clyde and Cindy Pruitt of Tangier.

She was a graduate of Tangier Combined School class of 2008 and obtained a degree in nursing from Wor-Wic Community College. She was a Registered Nurse working most recently for PRMC Cancer Center. Prior, she worked at McCready Hospital and Manokin Manor Nursing Home.

Rachel was a devoted mom and loved cooking with her daughter. She truly loved her job and helping people in any way she could. She was able to put a smile on anyone's face with her dry, straight forward, funny sense of humor.

Along with her parents Clyde and Cindy Pruitt of Tangier, she is survived by her husband of ten years, Adam Corbin of Crisfield; her daughter, Kamryn Alicia Corbin of Crisfield; her brothers and sister, Brian Pruitt and wife Olivia of Tangier, Alicia Thomas and husband Trypp of Liverpool, Pa., Don Crockett and wife Andrea of Tangier, and Denny Crockett and wife Danielle of Tangier; her grandmother, Emily Pruitt of Tangier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harvey and Dora Corbin of Tylerton; brothers-in-law, Bryan Corbin and wife Kristen of Tylerton and Casey Corbin of Tylerton; 13 nieces and nephews and a 14th on the way; many special friends; and her "work mom", Tina Eberhart of Salisbury.

A funeral service was Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tangier where a viewing was Saturday evening from 7-9 p.m. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rachel are requested to be sent to Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute, 100 E. Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.





306 W. Main St.

Crisfield , MD 21817

Funeral Home Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close