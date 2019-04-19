POCOMOKE CITY - Rachel M. Carlton Tuthill died April 12, 2018, at Golden Gardens in Parsonsburg. Born in Tyaskin, she was the daughter of the late Ada Horner Kirwan and Clinton Kirwan.

She retired as Quantico's Postmaster, serving 19 years. She was a member of National League of Postmasters, the former Royal Oak Church and was a Maryland licensed Realtor.

She is survived by two sons, John H. Carlton and Harvey R. Carlton; a stepson, David Tuthill; a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Johnson; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jeff and Mike Kirwan; a sister, Georgia Colona; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey Carlton, in 1989 and her second husband, Charles Tuthill, in 2001; a granddaughter; two stepsons, Brian and Wayne Tuthill; a brother, Frank Kirwan; and two sisters, Cindy Elza and Diane Bennett.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens.



