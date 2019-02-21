SALISBURY - Retired U.S. Navy Commander Ralph Emmert Lashley Jr. died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his home. Born in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Ralph Emmert Lashley Sr. and Ella Bradley Grahame Lashley.
He served in the U.S. Navy for over 21 years, retiring in 1972. After retirement, he worked in food and beverage management at the Sheraton in Ocean City. Subsequently, he worked in community management for the Ocean Pines Association in Berlin. In retirement, he served on the Board of Directors and various committees for the Mallard Landing Council of Owners.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Leatrice "Lea" Ann Peterson Lashley; two sons, the Rev. Conda William Lashley of Weddington, N.C., and James Peterson Lashley of Oakton, Va.; and a grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Sharrett.
A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Inurnment with military honors followed at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 21, 2019