LANSDALE, Pa. – Ralph M. Kinnamon, 98 of Lansdale passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
He was born and raised in Dorchester County on Nov. 14, 1920 the son of the late James Lee Kinnamon and Bessie Isabelle Callaway Kinnamon of Cambridge.
Ralph graduated from Cambridge High School and enlisted in the United States Marines in June of 1942 and was wounded in World War II, Guam in 1944.
Ralph worked at Merck Pharmaceuticals in Lansdale. He retired from there in 1986.
He is survived by one son, Daniel L. Kinnamon of Lansdale; and two sisters, both of Cambridge, Margueritte V. Windsor and Freida J. Thomas (Edward).
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie Britton who passed away in January 1995; and their daughter, Debbie Moore in 1953; four brothers, James L. Kinnamon, Russell Leon Kinnamon, Royce D. Kinnamon and Watson Elmer Kinnamon.
Funeral services were held on Feb. 22, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer in Lansdale. Interment followed at White Marsh Memorial Park in Lansdale.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 27, 2019