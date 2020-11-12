Ralph Murray III, 48

SALISBURY - Ralph "Earl" Murray III of Baltimore, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Ralph E. Murray Jr. and Mary C. Murray.

He graduated from Parkside High School in 1990 and attended Salisbury University. He worked in the construction industry.

He is survived by his parents, Ralph E. Murray Jr. and Mary C. Murray of Salisbury. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, R. Earl Murray and Loma D. Murray; and his maternal grandmother, Ellen H. Sklar.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Manokin Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Princess Anne. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







