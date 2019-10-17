SALISBURY - Ralph P. Kimes Sr. died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of the Delmar VFW Auxiliary and was a lifetime member of the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2. He retired from B&G Foods.
He is survived by his children, Ralph Kimes Jr., Denise Horner, Gene Kimes, Brad Kimes, Michele Pepper-Allen and Gary Pepper Sr.; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Kimes; and his wife, Linda Ann Kimes.
A Celebration of Ralph's Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019