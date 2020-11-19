1/
Ralph T. Phillips Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph T. Phillips Sr., 88
BERLIN - Ralph T. Phillips Sr. died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Clarence T. Phillips and Viola Smith Phillips West.
He was a retired USDA Inspector and member of Showell Volunteer Fire Company. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Salisbury.
He is survived by three sons, Gary L. Phillips of Hartwell, Ga., Ralph T. Phillips Jr. of Berlin and Scott Tilghman of Baltimore; three daughters, Linda Short of Selbyville, Diane White of Marathon, Iowa, and Bonnie Stoner of Lake Of The Ozarks, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Phillips; a daughter, Mary Lou Highstrom; and one grandchild.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was at Bishopville Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved