Ralph T. Phillips Sr., 88

BERLIN - Ralph T. Phillips Sr. died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Clarence T. Phillips and Viola Smith Phillips West.

He was a retired USDA Inspector and member of Showell Volunteer Fire Company. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Salisbury.

He is survived by three sons, Gary L. Phillips of Hartwell, Ga., Ralph T. Phillips Jr. of Berlin and Scott Tilghman of Baltimore; three daughters, Linda Short of Selbyville, Diane White of Marathon, Iowa, and Bonnie Stoner of Lake Of The Ozarks, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Phillips; a daughter, Mary Lou Highstrom; and one grandchild.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was at Bishopville Cemetery.







