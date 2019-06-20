SALISBURY - Ramon "Eddie" Dillon died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 26, 1962, he was the son of Ramon H. Dillon and his wife, Carole; and Pat Marshall and her husband, Freddie.

He graduated from Mardela High School in 1980 and retired from Sheridan Sign Co. in 2008 after 25 years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Colleen Dillon; a granddaughter; two brothers, Mike Dillon and Robert Dillon; an uncle and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Flora Graham; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Madeline Dillon.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Faith Community Church. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



