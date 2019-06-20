Ramon Dillon

  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
    - Gabriel
  • "I am sorry to see you go Eddie you was a great friend."
    - JAMES Smith Jr.
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Community Church
SALISBURY - Ramon "Eddie" Dillon died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 26, 1962, he was the son of Ramon H. Dillon and his wife, Carole; and Pat Marshall and her husband, Freddie.
He graduated from Mardela High School in 1980 and retired from Sheridan Sign Co. in 2008 after 25 years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Colleen Dillon; a granddaughter; two brothers, Mike Dillon and Robert Dillon; an uncle and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Flora Graham; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Madeline Dillon.
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Faith Community Church. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019
