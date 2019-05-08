Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Alvin Anthony Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Alvin Anthony Johnson, 69, was called home Sunday, April 6, 2019 at 11:46 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was born in Cambridge, the son of Addison and Monenia Johnson of Liners Road, Dorchester County, on Oct. 3, 1949.

Visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Valley of the Temples Mortuary: and Services: will began at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Valley of the Temples Mortuary; Burial: 1:00 p.m. at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to his wife, Mrs. Lita Martinez Johnson, 1088 Bishop Street, Apt 212, Honolulu, HI 96813.





