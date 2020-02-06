SALISBURY - Raymond B. Brown died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Born and raised in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Howard B. Brown and Helen Callaway Brown.

In his younger years, he was a musician working with a band that traveled the western states, playing mostly at military installations. Upon his return to Salisbury, he worked with several local bands, including his brother's "Don Howard Band." He was employed by the Wayne Pump Co. for 42 years in the Engineering Department. He served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa J. Holtzapple; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean E. Brown; brothers, Donald H. Brown, Robert V. Brown and Gordon H. Brown; and sisters, Betty L. Brown and Alice F. Budnichuk.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 3, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Burial was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



