PITTSVILLE - Raymond E. Wells died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Golden Gardens Assisted Living in Parsonsburg. Born in Pittsville, he was the son of the late Clifford and Laura Wells.
A longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, he was raised in Laurel attended Laurel High School. He served in the U.S. Army for three years during World War II. He worked as a cabinet maker at Chris Craft and then as a hatchery manager at Showell Farms for 19 years, until his retirement.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Diane Thomas of Salisbury; a stepson, Wade H. Warren; a stepdaughter, Margaret Davis, both of Salisbury; and four step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred H. Wells; a sister, Geraldine Bartemy; and a brother, Norman Wells.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 29, 2019