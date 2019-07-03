Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Raymond Lee Klingensmith passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on March 7, 1943 and grew up in Kokomo, Ind., the son of Arthur Eugene and DeVonna Kuntz Campbell.

Ray graduated from Kokomo High School and attended Wabash College, Butler University and

On May 27, 1998, he married the former Willa Tharp. He was an avid reader and loved traveling. Ray had a passion for cars, especially classic cars, and Formula 1 Racing. He was quite a conversationalist and made friends wherever he went. Ray loved his home in Cambridge but he also loved spending time in his second home on the Florida Gulf Coast. He was a member of the Cambridge Yacht Club and a retired member of the Dorchester Sanitary Commission.

Ray is survived by his wife, Willa Klingensmith of Cambridge; his daughters, Amy Klingensmith Cremens and husband Jeff, and Wyndie Klingensmith Stitt and husband Todd all of Charlotte, N.C.; step daughter, Winifred Roche and husband Mark Hemelt of Havre De Grace, Md.; grandchildren, Catherine Cremens, Will Cremens, Rachel Stitt, Rebecca Stitt, Michael Roche, Alex Hemelt, Andrew Hemelt. He is also survived by four beloved aunts in Indiana and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 14, 2019, at Cambridge Yacht Club between 4 and 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High Street Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





