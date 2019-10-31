SALISBURY - Raymond V. Szmajda died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Anna Mae Lyons Wilkinson and Milton Szmajda Sr.

He grew up in Easton and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Fine Arts at the University of Maryland, College Park. He was an artist and poet.

He is survived by his brother Bruce Szmajda; and his sisters, Sharon Eburg and Diane Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Gary Wilkinson Sr.; and his brothers, Milton Joseph Szmajda Jr., Gary Edmond Wilkinson Jr., and Bart Szmajda.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.



