Raymond Wood Wilson
Raymond W. Wilson, 84
SALISBURY - Raymond Wood Wilson died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Lynwood Wilson and Nettie Trent Wilson.
He graduated from Salisbury High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Freight Specialist. He was formerly employed with Deer's Head Hospital as a CNA, retiring after 35 years. Later, he worked for The Daily Times, Midway Cab Co. and Holly Center. He was a member of Wesley Temple UMC in Salisbury, and later attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Wilson of Salisbury; sons: Ronald and Stephen; daughters, Terry Briddell and Nina Wilson; stepchildren, Lesia, David, Joseph and Curtis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Mable Johnson; the mother of children, Elizabeth Briddell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Briddell; a brother, Benjamin Jones; and sisters, Constance Jones and Jennifer Jones.
A private memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
July 8, 2020
I have great memories of uncle Raymond. I always got that warm smile and greeting from him every time. Our families lived under one roof together when I was very young. I'll miss bumping into him occasionally.
Bishop. Marcus Briddell
Family
July 2, 2020
Mr. Raymond Wilson was a man of very few words but his smile would fill your heart with joy. I will miss his nuggets of wisdom.
Juanita Briddell
