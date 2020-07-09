Raymond W. Wilson, 84

SALISBURY - Raymond Wood Wilson died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Lynwood Wilson and Nettie Trent Wilson.

He graduated from Salisbury High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Freight Specialist. He was formerly employed with Deer's Head Hospital as a CNA, retiring after 35 years. Later, he worked for The Daily Times, Midway Cab Co. and Holly Center. He was a member of Wesley Temple UMC in Salisbury, and later attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Wilson of Salisbury; sons: Ronald and Stephen; daughters, Terry Briddell and Nina Wilson; stepchildren, Lesia, David, Joseph and Curtis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Mable Johnson; the mother of children, Elizabeth Briddell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Briddell; a brother, Benjamin Jones; and sisters, Constance Jones and Jennifer Jones.

A private memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







