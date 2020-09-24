1/
Reba Lee Fisher
Reba Lee Fisher, 80
DELMAR - Reba Lee Fisher died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Delmar. Born in Marion Station, she was a daughter of the late Bryan J. Hall Jr. and Margaret L. Johnson Hall.
She graduated in 1957 from Snow Hill High School and completed Human Resources courses at Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University. She worked as a bank teller, office manager, call center operator and Human Resources Manager. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. She was active in the Baptist Young Women, Acteens and Blessings on Wheels.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James R. Fisher; daughters, Debra Fisher Gordy of Delmar, Lorri F. White of Baltimore and Valerie F. Wooley of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brothers, Brent Hall, Eddie Hall, Charles R.V. Hall and Bryan J. Hall III; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson; and a brother, Jerry Hall.
Services will be private, as per her wishes. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
September 19, 2020
Reba and I worked together about 30 years ago. She was a wonderfully kind, smart, and Godly person. She was also an amazing cook (I still make her brownie recipe). My condolences to the entire family.
Jill McKenzie
Coworker
