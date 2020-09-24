Reba Lee Fisher, 80
DELMAR - Reba Lee Fisher died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Delmar. Born in Marion Station, she was a daughter of the late Bryan J. Hall Jr. and Margaret L. Johnson Hall.
She graduated in 1957 from Snow Hill High School and completed Human Resources courses at Wor-Wic Community College and Salisbury University. She worked as a bank teller, office manager, call center operator and Human Resources Manager. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. She was active in the Baptist Young Women, Acteens and Blessings on Wheels.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James R. Fisher; daughters, Debra Fisher Gordy of Delmar, Lorri F. White of Baltimore and Valerie F. Wooley of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brothers, Brent Hall, Eddie Hall, Charles R.V. Hall and Bryan J. Hall III; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson; and a brother, Jerry Hall.
Services will be private, as per her wishes. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 24, 2020.