Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Kelleypassed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Becky was born Sept. 26, 1954 in Lewes, Del. to Joseph and Betty (Coffin) McCabe. She was raised and attended school in Salisbury and moved to Titusville, Fla. in 1976. She bowled in a local league for many years and loved to spend her spare time in her many gardens. She had a passion for the ocean and loved walking the beach looking for shells. She enjoyed spending her afternoons in the local diners having tea. Above all, she deeply loved her family and friends.

She leaves behind many mourning her loss, to include her husband, Ralph "Hilton" Kelley of 42 years; daughter, Holly Faircloth (Daniel); son, Adam Kelley; granddaughter, Shelby Simmons (Michael); grandsons, Colton, Corbin, Daniel and Joseph Faircloth, all of Titusville, Fla.; stepson, Ralph Kelley, Jr. of Beckley, W.Va.; brother, Robert McCabe of Milford, Del.; sisters, Sue West (Andrew) of Harrington, Del.; and Lisa Williams (Arthur) of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Ric Kelley (Bonnie) of Florence, Ore.; sister-in-law, Terrie Kuntze (Tex) of Delmar, Del.; and brother-in-law, Harold "Buddy" Kelley, JR of Mims, Fla.; aunts Mary Luzier of Millsboro, Del., and Joan Coffin of Newcastle, Del.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Becky was a surrogate mother to many of her children's friends including, Debra Wandless, John Brooks and Darrell Kessinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph McCabe and Betty Wilson; and her step-father, Bennington Wilson.

Her Celebration of Life is to be held April 27, 2019 at the Birdsong Barn, located at 3430 Kilmonarch Lane, Titusville, Fla., at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center located at 1400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806 (321) 841-1869.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Titusville, FL (321) 264-6131.





TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Kelleypassed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.Becky was born Sept. 26, 1954 in Lewes, Del. to Joseph and Betty (Coffin) McCabe. She was raised and attended school in Salisbury and moved to Titusville, Fla. in 1976. She bowled in a local league for many years and loved to spend her spare time in her many gardens. She had a passion for the ocean and loved walking the beach looking for shells. She enjoyed spending her afternoons in the local diners having tea. Above all, she deeply loved her family and friends.She leaves behind many mourning her loss, to include her husband, Ralph "Hilton" Kelley of 42 years; daughter, Holly Faircloth (Daniel); son, Adam Kelley; granddaughter, Shelby Simmons (Michael); grandsons, Colton, Corbin, Daniel and Joseph Faircloth, all of Titusville, Fla.; stepson, Ralph Kelley, Jr. of Beckley, W.Va.; brother, Robert McCabe of Milford, Del.; sisters, Sue West (Andrew) of Harrington, Del.; and Lisa Williams (Arthur) of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Ric Kelley (Bonnie) of Florence, Ore.; sister-in-law, Terrie Kuntze (Tex) of Delmar, Del.; and brother-in-law, Harold "Buddy" Kelley, JR of Mims, Fla.; aunts Mary Luzier of Millsboro, Del., and Joan Coffin of Newcastle, Del.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Becky was a surrogate mother to many of her children's friends including, Debra Wandless, John Brooks and Darrell Kessinger.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph McCabe and Betty Wilson; and her step-father, Bennington Wilson.Her Celebration of Life is to be held April 27, 2019 at the Birdsong Barn, located at 3430 Kilmonarch Lane, Titusville, Fla., at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center located at 1400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806 (321) 841-1869.Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Titusville, FL (321) 264-6131. Funeral Home Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

4001 South Hopkins Ave

Titusville , FL 32780

(321) 264-6131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close