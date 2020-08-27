1/
Rebecca C. Stuchlik
Rebecca C. Stuchlik, 51
FRUITLAND - Rebecca Carver Stuchlik died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of metastatic breast cancer. She was the daughter of Martin Carver and Loreen Mayers Aman.
She worked at numerous jobs in the Salisbury area, including Peninsula Dermatology.
In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, David Stuchlik; four children, Sarah, Allison, Logan and Ian; her brother, Martin Carver Jr. of Blades; a stepsister, Colleen Taylor of Bloxom; and a niece and several nephews.
A visitation will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020; with a funeral service conducted at 2 p.m.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
August 25, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
shane floyd
August 24, 2020
Dear David,
I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Bernie Pagliaro
Bernard Pagliaro
Coworker
