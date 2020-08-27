Rebecca C. Stuchlik, 51

FRUITLAND - Rebecca Carver Stuchlik died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, of metastatic breast cancer. She was the daughter of Martin Carver and Loreen Mayers Aman.

She worked at numerous jobs in the Salisbury area, including Peninsula Dermatology.

In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, David Stuchlik; four children, Sarah, Allison, Logan and Ian; her brother, Martin Carver Jr. of Blades; a stepsister, Colleen Taylor of Bloxom; and a niece and several nephews.

A visitation will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020; with a funeral service conducted at 2 p.m.







