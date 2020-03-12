Rebecca Griffith

Obituary
SALISBURY - Rebecca "Becky" Griffith died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was the daughter of John Luffman and Gertrude Burkindine.
She was a longtime member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her daughter, Shawne Trader; son, Russell Griffith IV; sisters, Sharon Sass, Julia Dailey and Rose Jenkins; a brother, John Luffman; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her father; a granddaughter; and her former husband, Russell Griffith III.
A funeral service was held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
