Rebecca Travers, 91

SALISBURY - Rebecca R. Lowe Travers died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Dorchester County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd A. Brubaker and Mary C. Harris Brubaker.

She was employed for many years at the Webb Packing Co., Campbell Soup Co. and Jean & Ken's Nursery, all in Salisbury. Later, she worked as an assistant to her husband at Sonny's Carpet Service. She worked in door-to-door evangelism with the "Feed My People" Food Pantry.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Howard "Sonny" F. Travers Sr.; four sons, George Lowe of Orlando, Fla., Edwin Lowe of Delmar, Mark Lowe of Salisbury, the Rev. Howard F. Travers Jr. of Salisbury; a daughter, Norma Lowe Willey of Salisbury; three grandchildren. four great-grandchildren; and a niece and two nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Smith Savage; and a brother, the Rev. Lloyd Brubaker.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.







