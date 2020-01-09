Reiko K. Nelson

Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Reiko K. Nelson died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake.
She worked as a teacher at the Wicomico Vo-Tech Center for more than 20 years, where she taught sewing and alterations.
She is survived by her four children, Kathy Livingston, Billy James Nelson, Thomas E. Nelson and Burt Gibson Nelson; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Elton Thomas Nelson and Kaz Hashimoto.
A memorial service will be held today, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury, where friends may visit from 6 to 7 p.m.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
