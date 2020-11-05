1/
Renee Hagerman
{ "" }
Renee Hagerman, 57
SALISBURY - Renee Hagerman died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Melissa Allen Easton of Salisbury.
She has been employed with Verizon for the past 25 years in online sales.
She is survived by two daughters, Toni Nicole Travers of Princess Anne and Jessica Lynn Triglia of Salisbury; a son, William Marshall Byrd of Hebron; six grandchildren; and a brother, Walter Joseph Clark of Baltimore.
The family will conduct private memorial services. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 1, 2020
I love you mom!!! May you Rest In Peace until we meet again!!! I miss you!!!!
Toni Travers
Daughter
October 30, 2020
Renee and I became fast friends from the day my family and I moved into the Tide Mill apartments. We so enjoyed the time we spent outside on our porches chatting and talking about our day. Renee was a terrific listener and always made time to talk when I needed her. We raised tomato plants together and had a blast even if we didnt yield but a couple of tomatoes, we had lots of fun doing it! Renee was also an awesome cook and my favorite dishes were her gigantic stuffed peppers and her fantastic spaghetti sauce. My family will truly feel the loss of not seeing Renee on almost a daily basis. May she rest peacefully with our Lord.
April Sawyer
Neighbor
