Renee and I became fast friends from the day my family and I moved into the Tide Mill apartments. We so enjoyed the time we spent outside on our porches chatting and talking about our day. Renee was a terrific listener and always made time to talk when I needed her. We raised tomato plants together and had a blast even if we didnt yield but a couple of tomatoes, we had lots of fun doing it! Renee was also an awesome cook and my favorite dishes were her gigantic stuffed peppers and her fantastic spaghetti sauce. My family will truly feel the loss of not seeing Renee on almost a daily basis. May she rest peacefully with our Lord.

April Sawyer

Neighbor