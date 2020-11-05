Renee Hagerman, 57
SALISBURY - Renee Hagerman died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Melissa Allen Easton of Salisbury.
She has been employed with Verizon for the past 25 years in online sales.
She is survived by two daughters, Toni Nicole Travers of Princess Anne and Jessica Lynn Triglia of Salisbury; a son, William Marshall Byrd of Hebron; six grandchildren; and a brother, Walter Joseph Clark of Baltimore.
The family will conduct private memorial services. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.