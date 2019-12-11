Rex Allen Black (1965 - 2019)
Service Information
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD
21817
(410)-968-0707
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
View Map
Obituary
CRISFIELD - Rex Allen Black died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Fairview Park, Ohio on Oct. 8, 1965, he was a son of Elmer James Black of Crisfield and the late Sue Jean Martin Black. His wife, Kathy Black, preceded him in death.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, he was a former saw mill foreman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry.
In addition to his father, Elmer James Black, he is survived two brothers, James "Toby" Black/Virginia and Ronald Black, all of Crisfield; two nieces, Tyra Price/Walter of Salisbury and Sarah King/Michael and her step-daughter Caitlin Lowe of Dover; two step-sons, Danny Sizer of Nanticoke and David Miller of Salisbury; and step-grandchildren, Jabre Deepree, Danielle Sizer, and Saylor Sizer.
Along with his mother and his wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Black; and his step-daughter, Kassy Sizer.
Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing took place one hour prior. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 11, 2019
