Richard A. Aaron Sr., 69

Richard A. Aaron Sr., of Killeen, TX and formally of MD, passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Cambridge, MD on July 11, 1951. Richard was the son of William H. Aaron (died 1992) and Mary E. Aaron (died 2008).

After Graduating from Cambridge High School in 1969, Richard joined the Maryland National Guard at Fort Jackson, SC, as an Infantryman (Military Occupational Specialty, or "MOS", 11B). He honorably served in Fort McLellan, AL as Military Police (MOS 95B) before completing his career at Fort Meade, MD as a Chemical Staff Specialist (MOS 54E). He retired from the Maryland National Guard in 1988 as a Sergeant First Class (SFC). While serving in the National Guard he was a member of the Marksmanship Team, winning top honors in the M16 & 45 Pistol. He was awarded the Maryland Commendation Medal twice, which was the highest award in the Maryland National Guard at the time. He graduated from the Advanced & Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Academy. While attending training in the Nuclear, Bio & Chemical and Military Police School he graduated number one in his class.

During his time in the National Guard, Richard worked at the Cambridge Gas Company (1971 – 1977), the Saint Michaels Police Department (1979 – 1981), and for Chesapeake Utilities (1981 – 2007) before retiring due to his health.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, billiards, and gambling. Richard was a prolific marksman's who had a passion for all types of guns. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, wittiness, and love of animals. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, family, and friends. Those that knew him, loved his straightforward personality and honest opinions. Most will remember him for the stories he told that never seemed to end.

He is survived by his son, Richard A. Aaron Jr. of Killeen, TX and wife Venus B. Aaron; and his daughter, Jeanne C. Dollins and husband Dan C. Dollins of Mount Pleasant, SC; as well as grandchildren: Brittany, Jimmy, Zachary, Grant, Bea Venice Jane, and Brooke.

The family will hold private services.







