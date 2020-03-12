LAKELAND, Fla. - Richard Baker died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A native of Salisbury, he was the son of late Richard and Grace Baker.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked for Midstate Uniform, McGee Tire and retired from Safeway Supermarket.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sherrie Baker; his children, Amanda Freeman, Melissa Hollingsworth; a sister, Delores Davidson; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Baker.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at Victory Church Chapel in Lakeland, Fla. Arrangements are in the care of Lanier Funeral Home in Lakeland, Fla.



