Richard Baker

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of your husband's passing. I know you..."
    - Mary Collins
Service Information
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL
33805
(863)-687-3996
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory Church Chapel
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Victory Church Chapel
1401 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAKELAND, Fla. - Richard Baker died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A native of Salisbury, he was the son of late Richard and Grace Baker.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked for Midstate Uniform, McGee Tire and retired from Safeway Supermarket.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sherrie Baker; his children, Amanda Freeman, Melissa Hollingsworth; a sister, Delores Davidson; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Baker.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at Victory Church Chapel in Lakeland, Fla. Arrangements are in the care of Lanier Funeral Home in Lakeland, Fla.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.