SALISBURY - Richard John Burns Sr. died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, he and his family moved to Salisbury in 1979.
He worked at Spartech in Salisbury, until he retired after 43 years in the manufacturing business. He was a U.S. Army veteran and often competed in 5K races. He owned multiple harness-racing horses and spent many hours at the barn.
He is survived by his sister, Rosanne Zampino; a son, Rick Burns Jr.; his daughter, Karen Baker; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; and his brother, Ron Burns.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019