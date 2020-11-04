Richard D. Foxwell, 92
CAMBRIDGE - Richard D. Foxwell passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Cambridge on December 11, 1927 and was a son of the late Robert L. and Agnes Davis Foxwell.
Mr. Foxwell graduated from Cambridge High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948 and also served in the Army National Guard 29th Division and retired on January 14, 1989. Mr. Foxwell worked and retired from Cambridge Wire Cloth. He enjoyed wood working, hunting and fishing. Mr. Foxwell was a member of the American Legion Post 91, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW and a member of Spedden United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three children: Marie Booze of Cambridge, Pauline Dunn and husband, Danny, of Cambridge, Greg Foxwell and wife, Cami, of Cambridge; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, Mr. Foxwell was preceded in death by a son, Burton R. Foxwell; a granddaughter, Jennifer R. Dunn; son in law, Greg Booze; and five sisters and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Dunn, Danny Dunn, Greg Foxwell, McKenna Dean, Brian Harris, Bobby Booze and Rob Drake.
A private graveside service will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1315 Mt. Herman Road, Suite D, Salisbury, MD 21804 or to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202-4804.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.