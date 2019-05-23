SALISBURY - Richard Edward Cormier died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Salisbury Genesis Elder Care. Born in New York City, his parents were the late Adelard and Aurore Pelletier Cormier.

After serving ten years in the U.S. Air Force, he enjoyed a career as an electronic engineer with Westinghouse. He was a member of American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury. His retirement years were spent first in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and later in Edgewater, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Wieber Cormier; his daughter, Susan Creel; two grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Doreen Marchand and Carolyn Fadden; and two infant brothers.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



