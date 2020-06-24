EWELL, SMITH ISLAND - Richard E. "Dicky" Evans died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Salisbury.
Born in Baltimore November 29, 1943, he was a son of the late Willie A. and Esther Middleton Evans.
He was a waterman and owner of the former Evans Supply Company where waterman from all over the Eastern Shore would purchase his hand made scrape nets. He was inducted into the Waterman's Hall of Fame in 2017 at the annual Soft Shell Festival in Crisfield.
Dicky was a member of Ewell Methodist Church, Chesapeake Masonic Lodge #147 AF&AM in Crisfield, and was a life member of the Ewell Fire Department. He enjoyed sitting at his shanty and he loved spending time with his family and especially adored his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Marshall Evans; two daughters, Debra Lating and husband, John, and Lou Anne Evans and husband, Kim, all of Salisbury; a brother, Phillip Evans and wife, Donna of Ewell; a sister, Mitzi Brimer and husband, Jesse of Ewell; two grandsons, Sean Evans and Luke Evans of Salisbury; a sister-in-law, Becky Evans of Gumboro, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Evans.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Wilson Butler Tabernacle on Smith Island. Rev. Everett Landon officiated and was assisted by Rev. Jim Evans. Interment was in the Ewell Church Cemetery. A viewing was Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. at the Tabernacle on Smith Island.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Ewell Methodist Church or Ewell Fire Department; both Ewell, MD 21824.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 24, 2020.