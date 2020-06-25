SALISBURY - Richard E. Schneider died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Eugene and Ann Daugirda Schneider.

He graduated from Uniondale High School, the University of Connecticut and Midwestern State University. He served in the U.S. military at bases in Mississippi, Taiwan and Texas. After his military retirement, he worked as a teacher and Housing Authority director in Wichita Falls, Texas, before moving to Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Judy; two daughters Erika Foxen of Reston, Va., and Moira Valentine of Crofton, Md.; and three wonderful grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Masillo of Long Island, N.Y., and Mary Jane Schneider of Darmstadt, Germany.

He asked that no official services be conducted in his honor. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





