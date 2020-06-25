Richard E. Schneider
SALISBURY - Richard E. Schneider died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Eugene and Ann Daugirda Schneider.
He graduated from Uniondale High School, the University of Connecticut and Midwestern State University. He served in the U.S. military at bases in Mississippi, Taiwan and Texas. After his military retirement, he worked as a teacher and Housing Authority director in Wichita Falls, Texas, before moving to Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Judy; two daughters Erika Foxen of Reston, Va., and Moira Valentine of Crofton, Md.; and three wonderful grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Masillo of Long Island, N.Y., and Mary Jane Schneider of Darmstadt, Germany.
He asked that no official services be conducted in his honor. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
3 entries
June 22, 2020
I was sad to hear about the passing of Richard, he was my ED at the WFHA and he was a great Boss, teacher of life of sorts, he always taught me something new. Richard you will be missed, Godspeed on your new adventure! ♥
Gina L Petty
Coworker
June 21, 2020
Happy Father's Day, Dad. I miss you. Love, Erika
Erika S. Foxen
Daughter
June 20, 2020
I have known Richard for 66 of his 79 years. We were crazy teenagers together,students together, competed against each other, were Jones Beach Lifegurrds together, experienced good times and downtimes together. He was a lifelong friend- we will miss him.
Bruce and Barbara Wallace.
Bruce Wallace
Friend
