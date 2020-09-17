Richard F.
Williams Sr., 73
HEBRON - Richard F. Williams, Sr. died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lillian Mills Williams.
He graduated from Mardela High School with the Class of 1964 and served in the U.S. Air Force with a tour of duty in Vietnam, followed by a career in law enforcement and security.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Ann Williams; sons, Richard Williams Jr. and Michael Williams; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel Williams Jr. and Robert Williams.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mardela Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.