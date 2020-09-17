1/
Richard F. Williams Sr.
Richard F.
Williams Sr., 73
HEBRON - Richard F. Williams, Sr. died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, surrounded by his family. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Samuel and Lillian Mills Williams.
He graduated from Mardela High School with the Class of 1964 and served in the U.S. Air Force with a tour of duty in Vietnam, followed by a career in law enforcement and security.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jo Ann Williams; sons, Richard Williams Jr. and Michael Williams; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel Williams Jr. and Robert Williams.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mardela Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mardela Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
September 14, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
frank hamilton
