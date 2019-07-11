SALISBURY - Richard H. Smith Sr. died Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home. Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, his parents were Arch R. Smith and Stella M. Dorst Smith.
He moved to Salisbury in 1951, and was the owner of Merritt T.V. & Appliance Co. and Mobile T.V. Service Co. He began a sales career with Duro-Test Corp. in 1966 and retired as Southeastern Sales Manager in 1987.
In his younger years, he was active in the Salisbury Optimist Club, in particular, the Optimist Clubs Little Minor League Baseball Program, as well as officiating and coaching football at the Salvation Army Red Shield Boys Club for many years. In addition, he was a member of the Barber Shop Chorus Group, The Salisbury Peninsulaires, and was President of that group in 2000. He also was life member of Elks Lodge No. 817 in Salisbury. He was a life member of VFW Post 194 in Salisbury. He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by two sons, Richard H. Smith Jr. of Eden and Robert A. Smith of Seaford; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. His wife of 67 year, Nettie Jean Merritt, died in 2010. He was also preceded in death by a son, James, in 1947; and a sister, Nancy "Betty" Smith.
Burial services were held Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Peters Episcopal Church. Interment was in the family plot in Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019