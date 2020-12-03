1/
Richard Keith Cox
Richard Keith
Cox Sr., 72
DELMAR - Richard Keith Cox died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Helen Berkert Howard and Richard Lee Cox.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as a hospital engineer for 10 years at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. He was a member of Bay Shore Community Church for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Lee Cox; sons, Michael Stephen Cox and Richard Keith Cox Jr.; five grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon Brittingham and Kenneth Cox.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
