Richard Keith
Cox Sr., 72
DELMAR - Richard Keith Cox died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Helen Berkert Howard and Richard Lee Cox.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked as a hospital engineer for 10 years at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. He was a member of Bay Shore Community Church for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Lee Cox; sons, Michael Stephen Cox and Richard Keith Cox Jr.; five grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon Brittingham and Kenneth Cox.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.