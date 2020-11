Dr. Richard L.

Stivelman, 90

SALISBURY - Dr. Richard L. Stivelman died at his home in Salisbury on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He grew up on Long Island N.Y., where he practiced as a general surgeon for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his children, Michael, Andrew and Linda; stepchildren, Denis Scannell and Jacquelyn Bynum; and six grandchildren.

A private family remembrance will be held in the future.







